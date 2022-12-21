Preparing your travel kit for winter season

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol says if you’re planning on holiday travel, prepare yourself by making some extra preparations with the bitter cold, snow and high winds.

Corporal Justin Dunn says if you’re putting together a winter travel kit, you’ll need a few items, including blankets, non-perishable food, an ice scraper/snow brush, extra warm clothing and more.

“Maybe some kitty litter or even sand. You can pack that in your trunk in case you slide off the roadway or if you get stuck in the middle of the roadway due to ice-covered conditions. That gives you just a little bit of extra traction to be able to get your vehicle moving to get on down the road or get off the road in a safe location,” said Dunn.

Dunn says it’s also a good idea to pack a phone charger so you can make sure you can call for help if you need it.

Meteorologist Logan Williams also said to keep a transportable snow shovel, extra batteries, jumper cables, and a hook to help when stuck. Williams said cleaning out the exhaust pipes is essential to avoid inhaling carbon monoxide.

