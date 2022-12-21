Preparing your travel kit for winter season

By WGEM Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 7:58 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol says if you’re planning on holiday travel, prepare yourself by making some extra preparations with the bitter cold, snow and high winds.

Corporal Justin Dunn says if you’re putting together a winter travel kit, you’ll need a few items, including blankets, non-perishable food, an ice scraper/snow brush, extra warm clothing and more.

“Maybe some kitty litter or even sand. You can pack that in your trunk in case you slide off the roadway or if you get stuck in the middle of the roadway due to ice-covered conditions. That gives you just a little bit of extra traction to be able to get your vehicle moving to get on down the road or get off the road in a safe location,” said Dunn.

Dunn says it’s also a good idea to pack a phone charger so you can make sure you can call for help if you need it.

Meteorologist Logan Williams also said to keep a transportable snow shovel, extra batteries, jumper cables, and a hook to help when stuck. Williams said cleaning out the exhaust pipes is essential to avoid inhaling carbon monoxide.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OSHA announces a fine for Silver Dollar City after an employee died at the amusement park in...
OSHA fines Silver Dollar City after employee dies at amusement park
The entire region remains under a Winter Storm Watch.
Winter Storm and Wind Chill Watches Issued
Fire starts in garage of Quincy home overnight.
Fire starts in garage of Quincy home overnight
Accumulating Snow and Blowing Snow Thursday
Winter Storm Developing- Hazardous Travel - Dangerous Wind Chill
Wind chill values will be some of the coldest we have seen in over 10 years
Extreme Cold and Blowing Snow

Latest News

Winter Travel Safety Advice
Winter Travel Safety Advice
Tips to prevent your house from being burglared
Keep your house from becoming a holiday burglary target
Fire starts in garage of Quincy home overnight.
Fire starts in garage of Quincy home overnight
Palmyra Fire truck
Palmyra Fire Department gets new fire truck