Residents ask Hannibal City Council for investigation into City Clerk office due to hostile workplace allegations

HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) - Many residents expressed concerns Tuesday night over how Hannibal’s city government is being run with recent employee resignations and allegations of misconduct.

Around 13 residents went to City Hall to share their concerns about employee retention and transparency within city government.

Many speakers shared their thoughts about an email that was sent from Central Services Director Andy Dorian to other city department heads. That email, which was sent on July 7, highlighted some of Dorian’s concerns about City Clerk Angel Zerbonia.

Residents said they did not understand why the city council was not made aware of that email sooner and why no action was taken into an investigation.

“Why when there were allegations of a bad work environment would there not be a discussion by the city council to create a better work environment?” said Hannibal resident William Martin. “We have to retain and keep good employees if we want to have a well managed city.”

Dorian announced his resignation back in November, but has since withdrawn his resignation, citing the reason being “personal issues and not because of a hostile work environment.”

“I did not leave because of a hostile work environment,” Dorian said. “I left because I got an awesome opportunity, and so I wanted to be clear that that is the case. I had a great opportunity to make more money, do something different. Different hours, different things.”

According to City Attorney James Lemon, Zerbonia was placed on paid administrative leave about one month ago.

Dorian said it was a private email that he sent to other department heads that got “leaked by city council.”

Many speakers requested that City Council have an external group conduct an investigation into allegations of a hostile work environment within the City Clerk’s Office. They also asked the city to be more transparent with the public.

Zerbonia was not at Tuesday’s meeting. Deputy City Clerk Melissa Cogdal was there in her place.

Lemon said the next step is for the council to decide whether or not to move forward with an investigation. He said the council will have to decide if that investigation is done internally or using an external party.

