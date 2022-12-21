Tips to save money this winter season

By Charity Bell
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 10:42 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - Small habit changes could save you money on your electric bill each year.

Two Rivers Regional Council, Marketing and Outreach Coordinator, Mark Schneider said, they not only provide low-income home energy assistance, but they also partner with Ameren to educate you on how you can save money on your bill.

Schneider said unplugging chargers from power strips when your devices aren’t on them and switching the light bulbs in your house to LEDs could save you up to $500 each year.

“If you utilize those types over the 12 months, like changing your ceiling fans’ direction, that they turn during the season, those little things are going to add up to hundreds of dollars,” he said.

He said Two Rivers Regional Council provides all of their clients with free tools like smart power strips that shut off when not in use, LED light bulbs, and faucet aerators to save money.

You can call 217-224-8171 to see if you qualify for help. If you don’t qualify, but still need help, he said Ameren offers the same energy-saving tools for a discounted price.

RELATED

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeff Steinkamp
Jeffrey Steinkamp, longtime Quincy civic leader, dies
Travel will not be easy across much of the Midwest Thursday and Friday.
Weather Alert Day Declared; Travel Impacts Expected Thur-Fri
Her Christmas spirit has put smiles on the faces of students at the Indiana elementary school....
School principal goes all in as ‘Elf on the Shelf’
Accumulating Snow and Blowing Snow Thursday
Winter Storm Developing- Hazardous Travel - Dangerous Wind Chill
According to city officials, the city-wide cleanup will look a little different this year.
Quincy holiday trash pick-up

Latest News

Palmyra Fire truck
Palmyra Fire Department gets new fire truck
Palmyra Fire Department gets new fire truck
Palmyra Fire Department gets new fire truck
The city of Camp Point, Illinois will soon have a fitness center. Dalton Heubner said...
New fitness center to come to Camp Point
New fitness center to come to Camp Point
New fitness center to come to Camp Point
Tips to save money this winter season
Tips to save money this winter season