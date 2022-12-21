Tips to save money this winter season

QUINCY (WGEM) - Small habit changes could save you money on your electric bill each year.

Two Rivers Regional Council, Marketing and Outreach Coordinator, Mark Schneider said, they not only provide low-income home energy assistance, but they also partner with Ameren to educate you on how you can save money on your bill.

Schneider said unplugging chargers from power strips when your devices aren’t on them and switching the light bulbs in your house to LEDs could save you up to $500 each year.

“If you utilize those types over the 12 months, like changing your ceiling fans’ direction, that they turn during the season, those little things are going to add up to hundreds of dollars,” he said.

He said Two Rivers Regional Council provides all of their clients with free tools like smart power strips that shut off when not in use, LED light bulbs, and faucet aerators to save money.

You can call 217-224-8171 to see if you qualify for help. If you don’t qualify, but still need help, he said Ameren offers the same energy-saving tools for a discounted price.

