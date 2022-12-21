Travel will be hazardous Thursday through Friday

QUINCY (WGEM) - With all the Winter Storm Warnings that are out and Wind Chill Watches that are out this is the way things should play out over the next 48 hours. We expect snow to develop in the region early Thursday morning between 7 o’clock and 9 o’clock in the morning. The snow will initially begin light and then it will pick up in intensity through the morning. The temperatures will start out Thursday morning around 30 degrees and then they will continue to drop throughout the morning hours. By the time we get to noon on Thursday, our temperature should be down around zero. The wind, then we’ll pick up out of the northwest late Thursday morning or Thursday afternoon. We believe wind will begin to gust from 35 mph to 40 miles an hour on Thursday afternoon through Thursday night. This will cause blowing and drifting snow. Our snowfall totals look like we will be in the range of 2 to 4 inches. While it doesn’t seem like much, it doesn’t take much to cause slick road conditions. Travel conditions will deteriorate throughout the day on Thursday. They will not improve much on Friday as we do expect to see the gusty wind continuing out of the north. Hazardous travel will especially be prevalent on east-west roads. The wind will begin to decrease a bit overnight Friday night into Saturday morning. However, the weekend still holds very very cold temperatures with wind, still gusting to nearly 30 miles an hour, and wind chill values that will remain below zero through the duration of the day and night on Saturday. conditions will improve on Sunday and then we’ve got another shot at some snow on Monday. In the long-range, by next Wednesday we should have temperatures that top out in the mid-40s. So any snow that does fall Thursday and Monday will melt away before New Year’s eve.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.