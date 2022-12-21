Warming centers available in Quincy and Macomb

QUINCY (WGEM) - Temperatures are predicted to drop significantly in the Tri-States on Thursday and Friday, and with some snow on the way organizations are opening warming centers.

Due to the cold temperatures, two residence halls at Western Illinois University in Macomb, Illinois, will be designated warming centers for area residents.

Corbin and Olson common, on the Macomb campus, will be open 8 a.m.- 8 p.m. for anyone needing a place to warm up. Water refills will be located on the first floors of Corbin and Olson halls.

The Salvation Army in Quincy, Illinois, will also have a warming center at John Gardner Stevenson Shelter & Social Services, located at 501 Broadway. Food and water will be provided, and they will be open 24 hours.

The Kroc Center in Quincy will also be available from 5 a.m.- 10 p.m. Monday through Friday. Water is provided at this location.

Winter Storm warnings and wind chill warnings have been issued for much of the Tri-States.

The WGEM Stormtrack Weather team is reporting Thursday snow is expected around 6 or 9 a.m. with 2 to 4 inches of accumulation. Wind gusts will be around 40 to 50 mph.

Friday’s weather will be lasting cold temperatures and blowing snow. High temps will only rise into the single digits, with wind chills dropping as low as 30 degrees below zero.

In cold conditions, frostbite can occur in as little as 10 to 15 minutes.

To find a shelter in your area visit the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Find a Shelter site.

