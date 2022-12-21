WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (December 20) Quincy Notre Dame Raiders Roll Past The Titans Of Monmouth-Roseville 51-38 At “The Pit” To Snap 3-Game Losing Streak
QND Senior Guard Jackson Stratton Pumps In 15 Points During Victory In The Gem City
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 11:45 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -
Tuesday, December 20, 2022
High School Basketball
Monmouth-Roseville 38
Quincy Notre Dame 38
QND: Jackson Stratton (15 Points) (Scored 10 Pts In The First Qtr.)
AND: Alex Connoyer (8 Points)
QND Now (5-4) Overall On The Season
IHSA
Liberty 31
Illini West 62
IW: Nolan Deitrich (21 Points)
IW: Drake Mudd (17 Points)
