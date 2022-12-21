WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (December 20) Quincy Notre Dame Raiders Roll Past The Titans Of Monmouth-Roseville 51-38 At “The Pit” To Snap 3-Game Losing Streak

QND Senior Guard Jackson Stratton Pumps In 15 Points During Victory In The Gem City
QND Raiders Snap 3-Game Losing Skid At "The Pit" After 51-38 Win Over Monmouth-Roseville
QND Raiders Snap 3-Game Losing Skid At "The Pit" After 51-38 Win Over Monmouth-Roseville
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 11:45 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Tuesday, December 20, 2022

High School Basketball

Monmouth-Roseville 38

Quincy Notre Dame 38

QND: Jackson Stratton (15 Points) (Scored 10 Pts In The First Qtr.)

AND: Alex Connoyer (8 Points)

QND Now (5-4) Overall On The Season

IHSA

Liberty 31

Illini West 62

IW: Nolan Deitrich (21 Points)

IW: Drake Mudd (17 Points)

