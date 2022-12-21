Winter Storm and Wind Chill Warnings Issued

Winter Storm warnings and wind chill warnings have been issued for much of the Tri-States. Those not yet under a warning (Scott and Schuyler) will likely be upgraded later in the day. While large snowfall amounts are not forecast in the region, the combination of a brief period of moderate to heavy snow, along with strengthening winds and plummeting temperatures all led to the upgrade.

Snow will begin across the region Thursday morning, with most areas set to see anywhere from 2-4 inches of snow. A few isolated areas could see closer to 5″ if a band of snow develops. While that much snow may fall, it will be difficult to measure and hard to assess the snow total because as the snow falls the winds will begin to ramp up. Wind gusts could climb as high as 40 to 50mph. The combination of falling and blowing snow will make travel dangerous, especially in rural areas. The snow will taper off Thursday afternoon and evening, but blowing snow will continue through Friday as winds stay strong.

Friday the main impact will be the lasting cold and blowing snow. High temps will only rise into the single digits, with wind chills dropping as low as 30 degrees below zero. In conditions that cold, frostbite can occur in as little as 10 to 15 minutes. Conditions will calm, but stay cold, through Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

