Arctic Blast Set to Bring Some Snow and Bitter Cold

Wind chills will drop to as low as 30 degrees below zero Thursday evening.
Wind chills will drop to as low as 30 degrees below zero Thursday evening.(WGEM)
By Logan Williams
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 3:55 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A very strong arctic cold front is racing across the country and is set to slam into the Tri-States Thursday morning. The front will bring with it a burst of accumulating snow, with 1-4″ of snow possible across the region. The main story though is not the snow accumulation, but the blowing snow and brutal cold that follows. Winds will gust as high as 40-45mph Thursday evening and Friday, blowing around any snowfall accumulation.

Temperatures will also be plummeting through the day Thursday, falling below zero by Thursday afternoon. Combined with the strong winds, wind chills will fall to as low as 30 degrees below zero Thursday night and Friday morning. In conditions that cold, frostbite can occur in as little as 10-20minutes. A Wind Chill Warning remains in effect for the region through Saturday morning.

Cold air will stick around for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, despite more sunshine. Temps will finally begin to rebound next week.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire starts in garage of Quincy home overnight.
Fire starts in garage of Quincy home overnight
The entire region is under a Winter Storm Warning for blowing snow, strong winds and dangerous...
Winter Storm and Wind Chill Warnings Issued
Closings and Delays
Closings and Delays
The city of Camp Point, Illinois will soon have a fitness center. Dalton Heubner said...
New fitness center to come to Camp Point
Residents ask Hannibal City Council for investigation into City Clerk office due to hostile...
Residents ask Hannibal City Council for investigation into City Clerk office due to hostile workplace allegations

Latest News

StormTrak Weather Wed Evening
StormTrak Weather Wed Evening
Dangerously cold wind chill values Thursday afternoon through Friday Late
Travel will be hazardous Thursday through Friday
StromTrak Weather Wednesday Midday
StromTrak Weather Wednesday Midday
StromTrak Weather Wednesday Morning
StromTrak Weather Wednesday Morning