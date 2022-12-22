Arctic Blast Set to Bring Some Snow and Bitter Cold

A very strong arctic cold front is racing across the country and is set to slam into the Tri-States Thursday morning. The front will bring with it a burst of accumulating snow, with 1-4″ of snow possible across the region. The main story though is not the snow accumulation, but the blowing snow and brutal cold that follows. Winds will gust as high as 40-45mph Thursday evening and Friday, blowing around any snowfall accumulation.

Temperatures will also be plummeting through the day Thursday, falling below zero by Thursday afternoon. Combined with the strong winds, wind chills will fall to as low as 30 degrees below zero Thursday night and Friday morning. In conditions that cold, frostbite can occur in as little as 10-20minutes. A Wind Chill Warning remains in effect for the region through Saturday morning.

Cold air will stick around for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, despite more sunshine. Temps will finally begin to rebound next week.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.