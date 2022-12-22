Brown County Animal Rescue gets $3,000 grant from Tracy Family Foundation

BC Animal Rescue
BC Animal Rescue(WGEM)
By Clare Edlund
Dec. 22, 2022
MOUNT STERLING, Ill. (WGEM) - Much-needed money is coming to the Brown County Animal Rescue program to help give lost or stray cats and dogs a place to stay.

BC Animal Rescue’s Vice President Katie Barens said right now, the nonprofit does not have a physical facility, so they must rely on fosters and adoptions.

Barens said they were recently awarded a $3,000 grant through the Tracy Family Foundation to help engineer a plan to build a space.

“We’re lucky we’ll get to be working with a local consultant, who is also passionate about animal rescue,” Barens said. “So, we’re really excited to get things going in January.”

Barens said their goal for the animal shelter is to put together a strategic and business plan over the next five years to make the space a reality.

