Brown County EMS awaits order on new ambulance placed last February

MOUNT STERLING, Ill. (WGEM) - Brown County EMS are waiting on an order they placed back in February for a new ambulance.

Ambulance services director Brian Gallaher said since Brown County patients are often transported to Quincy or Macomb to be treated, the vehicles can rack up mileage fast.

“The new one will be a four-wheel drive,” Gallaher said. “We wanted a four wheel drive model, so we could get around in the harsh weather a little bit better. Sounds like that’s going to be the case for tomorrow.”

Gallaher said right now, the department has four ambulance vehicles, two being older models from the early 2000′s.

He said one of them has over 300,000 miles on it and it’s getting costly to keep up on the maintenance. That’s the one they are looking to replace.

“The newest one we have right now is a 2016 model,” Gallaher said. “With about 50,000 miles on it. And we did purchase that with a FEMA grant, but we have not been able to secure one of those for a while since they have become more competitive.”

Gallaher said instead, the department was able to use ARPA money to purchase the $249,000 ambulance that will have 0 miles on.

He said it could be earliest spring of 2023 before they receive the new ambulance.

