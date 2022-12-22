Brown County High School’s freshman class raises money for Brown County Animal Rescue

MOUNT STERLING, Ill. (WGEM) - The Brown County High School freshman class held a fundraiser ahead of winter break and raised $1,400 for the Brown County Animal Rescue program to help curb the area’s feral cat population.

BC Animal Rescue President Courtney Newton said they will be able to use that money to purchase traps that will safely capture stray cats so they can be fixed.

“A lot of these funds went to medical care for some of those cats that’s we’ve been working on fixing, vaccinating, re-homing things like that,” Newton said. “And the rest is used for things like foster and adoptions.”

Newton said the nonprofit could still use donations to help keep them going. She said the community can always drop off things like dog/cat food, litter, pet sweaters, and toys at the Blessing Box located on 603 Cross St.

They said anyone who wants to foster an animal should visit their Facebook page.

