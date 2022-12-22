DIGGING DEEPER: Growing interest rates cause uncertainty for farmers

QUINCY (WGEM) - From the farmer’s field to your kitchen table, costs are going up across the board.

Fuel, fertilizer, and seed are just a few of the necessities hitting farmers in their pocketbooks.

With this year’s interest rate spike of nearly 3.75%, even the cost of getting a loan is impacting farm families around the Tri-States.

Most farms need that capital to operate, and at about 6%, a loan is costing nearly double what was just two years ago.

The cost of doing business for farmers is more expensive than we’ve seen in nearly 40 years.

Kelvin Triplett is a Financial Officer with Compeer Financial, he said, “Those input costs have all been going up. That causes more pressure on what they may need to pay out.”

He helps farmers bridge the gap, with everything from short-term loans for input costs like seed and fertilizer, to machinery loans, and extended 20-plus year loans for farm ground.

He explained, watching the interest rate is a big part of his job, “Moving forward it will put a lot of pressure on their expenses. "

A new report from the University of Illinois shows, in 2002, Illinois grain farms had an average debt of about $335,000.

That number ballooned to nearly $925,000 in 2021.

However, everything is going up in price, including the land; up 12.7% this year - the highest jump per acre in nearly a decade. This past year, the average price per acre was $8,900 according to the USDA.

And the one thing farmers need to expand and buy more land is money.

That money is going to cost them more, after interest rates have gone from about 2.5% at their low, to somewhere near 6% now.

Higher rates mean higher costs trickling down everywhere according to Adams County farmer, John Schmitt “We are writing bigger checks, our grain income is bigger. It’s hard to know where you’re at, at the end of the year.”

Schmitt’s farm spans Adams and Hancock counties.

He farms corn and soybeans and raises cattle.

While he was visiting with his banker on the day we talked to him, he said, this isn’t the first-time farmers have faced adversity, “Farmers have been in this situation before with uncertainty. We live in a very uncertain world with weather and markets and everything. So, it is at a heightened level now.”

Schmitt said, the past few years have been solid for most farmers in the Tri-States, so the interest-rate spike is just something they’re navigating one day at a time.

At Compeer Financial, Triplett said, they’re ready to help where they can “Those accountants are going to be working overtime through December to work out some tax strategies. Some of that involves deferring some grain sales into next year. but also what to do on their 2023 inputs: maybe paying up accrued interest, but also maybe considering some machinery purchases.”

Across the country, the number of family farms is in decline. At the peak in 1935, there were 6.8 million farms in the U.S.

In 2021 there were just 2.01 million.

The average size of the family farm is holding steady at 445 acres, slightly more than the 440 acres recorded in the early 1970s.

