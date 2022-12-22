Extreme cold, winter precipitation moves into Tri-States

QUINCY (WGEM) - A blast of winter weather moved into the Tri-States early Thursday morning, bringing bitter cold, snow and sub-zero wind chills.

The National Weather Service issued a warning just before 6:30 a.m. that a band of moderate to heavy snow and gusty winds could contribute to near blizzard conditions through 11:00 a.m., though WGEM meteorologist Logan Williams said it could last until noon.

Lee County, Iowa residents were some of the first to see wintery precipitation with sleet and freezing rain.

Lee County Sheriff Stacy Weber said deteriorating road conditions meant deputies had to respond to their first crash around 6:45 a.m..

He said drivers are traveling too fast and warned they need to check their speed due to deceptively slick roads.

“Just because you don’t see snow piled up, doesn’t mean it’s not slick,” Weber said.

He said drivers should give themselves plenty of time to warm of their care before they hit the road. He said it took 20 minutes for his windshield to fully defrost.

Quincy Central Service director Kevin McClean said his crews spent the early hours making sure their trucks are ready to go when conditions worsen, loading them up with salt.

He said the freezing temperatures and blowing winds mean salt won’t be able to melt the snow so early road treatment efforts will focus on clearing roads instead of salting. McClean said that could mean roads will be slicker than usual.

