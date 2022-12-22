Frostbite can occur in as little as 10 minutes

QUINCY (WGEM) - Wind chill warnings will continue for the region. That is our primary concern. Windchill warnings will run through noon Saturday. Dangerously cold wind chills with wind chill values around 35 below zero for the entire region. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes, avoid outside activities if possible. When you’re outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

Not much snow, on the lower end of the scale that is for sure. Most folks saw around an inch of snow. However, the gusty wind and the cold temperatures are enough for me to have to deal with at this time. We will have temperatures drop down to 10 below zero for Friday morning. Coupled with 30 to 40-mile-per-hour wind will make wind chill values between 30 below and 40 below zero. There are many slick roads across the region. Slick roads and frigid temperatures are things for us to be concerned about through Saturday. Have an emergency kit with blankets and some water and maybe some snacks if you are traveling. On Christmas day it will be sunny, but we will be cold with daytime high temperatures only topping out in the mid-teens. We start to see things rebound on Monday. But there’s also a shot for another round of snow from a quick-moving Alberta clipper Sunday night through Monday. Once we get through Monday temps will rise above the freezing mark and then we’re off to a very significant warming trend. Temperatures will be near 50 degrees by the time we get to New Year’s Eve. So any snow that we have on the ground will melt away quite rapidly.

