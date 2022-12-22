Get your battery checked before it’s too late

By Charity Bell
Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Bitter cold will wreak havoc on old car batteries. You’ll want to get them checked sooner rather than later, or you could risk getting stranded.

Rexx Battery Owner Mark Kelly said vehicle batteries in Illinois only last on average three and a half years.

Kelly said if you can, pop your hood and check underneath to see if the battery is corroding or has dirty cables.

He said they had at least two people come in with battery issues, on Wednesday. The batteries weren’t old, they just needed to be cleaned.

Kelly said it’s also important to have your battery tested before it gets too cold to see how long the life is on it and if it’s strong enough.

”Really if it’s four or five years old, and I tell people the same thing I’ve been telling them for 40 years, ‘If you were my wife, sister, girlfriend, aunt or mother, and that battery is four years old, I wouldn’t mess with it,’” Kelly said. “It’s worth having it looked at and tested.”

Kelly said if your car even hesitates to start, don’t delay, get it in to have it checked right away.

He said pause and listen when you crank your car up, if it sounds funny, he said that’s a good indication it needs to be checked.

He said it takes at least seven minutes to install a new battery. He said it’s more dangerous and inconvenient to drive around with an old battery because you could get stranded.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

