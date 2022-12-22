IOWADOT ready to clear roads this winter

By Shaqaille McCamick
Updated: 1 hour ago
DONNELLSON, Iowa (WGEM) - Iowa Department of Transportation is responsible for clearing state roads in the county, such as Highway 27.

Their maintenance garage, located in Donnellson, has twelve trucks on standby for the coming days’ extreme weather.

Operations Assistant for the IOWADOT garage in Donnellson, Brad Box, said residents should tread carefully when driving in bad weather conditions, as to avoid hitting someone trying to clear the road for you.

“Just be careful of those snow plow trucks, we did have one guy get hit last year when the driver was coming in to a big cloud of snow and couldn’t see the truck in front of him and rear ended one of our drivers so just, just give us a little space, take it, go slow around us, we’re out there to help you guys get to where you’re trying to go,” Box said.

Box said this year, his team is fully staffed and he should have enough salt and sand to last the through winter.

