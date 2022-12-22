JWCC to start accelerated welding courses in January

QUINCY (WGEM) - John Wood Community College will be offering an accelerated welding program starting in January.

Two Rivers Regional Council’s Workforce Development Director Kathryn McDaniel said the program is perfect for anyone looking for a career in welding and manufacturing.

She says there is assistance available for things like tuition, welding kits and books through the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act.

She says the welding market is always looking for new employees, and this is a great path to a career.

“You can start classes Jan. 17,” McDaniel said. “As early as Jan. 17, less than a month from now and graduate in May with a career for life that will sustain not only you, but your family and give you that opportunity.”

Evening classes will begin at 4:30 p.m., starting on Jan. 17.

For more information, please contact Kathryn McDaniel with Two Rivers Regional Council Workforce Development Office at 217-718-6359 or kmcdaniel@trrcopo.org.

