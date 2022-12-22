New London Health Department to get new location

NEW LONDON, Mo. (WGEM) - The health department in Ralls County, Missouri is likely moving it’s location to downtown New London.

Mayor Mary White said the Ralls County Health Department’s current building at 405 West First St. is too expensive for them to keep.

She said at the December City Council meeting, they discussed having the city attorney write a contract to sell a plot of land at the corner of Fourth and Main to the health department.

White said the department plans to construct a new building there.

“They were excited and the city was really happy about it too because we have got those empty lots there and a new building with the health department on main street would really be good for the city and for everybody that comes to the health department too,” White said.

White said the city will sell the plot of land for $5,000.

She said it will take multiple years to plan and construct.

