Nonprofit bed charity organization Sleep in Heavenly Peace needs volunteers

LIBERTY, Ill. (WGEM) - A Tri-State group that builds and delivers beds to kids wants to make sure that every child has a bed to sleep in for the holidays.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace is a national nonprofit organization that builds and delivers beds to children in need with a chapter right in Adams County.

Volunteers wrapped up their bed-building season in November with 200 beds they will deliver through March. The chapter’s president Emilie Schulte said delivering beds is not an easy task.

With larger requests for beds around the holidays leading into the winter months, demand spikes.

“There are only about 10 of us who we call our core team members,” Schulte said. “And, we’re looking for some more people to become part of our core team.”

Schulte said the organization requires a great deal of manpower, ranging from bed building instructors, to volunteers building the beds themselves, deliveries, managing their social media accounts, taking requests, donations and more.

She said since the organization started in 2018, the requests have continued to pour in.

“As a chapter since 2018 we have delivered almost 550 beds,” Schulte said. “And, we were shut down for a year for COVID. It goes to show what a need there is. And once you know the need is there, you can’t not help.”

Volunteer Jim Funk was delivering beds on Tuesday morning to four kids in Louisiana, Missouri.

“I do it because there are kids age three to 17 who are just sleeping on the floor,” Funk said. “Or some uncomfortable or unsafe condition.”

Funk said he can get anywhere between 2 to 7 bed orders on any given week.

“We never really catch up,” Funk said. “But we try to stay caught up as much as we can. But this is particularly a time of year where I wouldn’t want a kid to be sleeping on the floor.”

Schulte said while donation of time is their greatest need right now, they could still always use bedding or monetary donations.

She said they could use pillows, mattress protection covers and twin sized comforters.

“Lots of people like to buy the really cute comforters with characters and dinosaurs and stuff,” Schulte said. “And we love that, the kids love that. But, something that’s often forgotten about are our older kids. We can provide beds all the way up to the age of 17. So, big boys don’t want dinosaur bedding.”

If you want to get involved or are in need of a bed, you can visit the chapter’s website or email emilie.schulte@shpbeds.org.

Bedding donations can be dropped off at Accurate Home Audio in Quincy during business hours.

The Liberty, Illinois chapter can deliver beds to Adams, Pike, and Brown counties in Illinois and parts of Pike, Lewis, Marion, and Ralls counties in Missouri.

