Palmyra Adopt-A-Child gives presents to 43 families in need

PALMYRA, Mo. (WGEM) - More than 100 children in need are getting brand new toys for Christmas, and it’s all thanks to local churches.

Wednesday was distribution day for the Palmyra Adopt-A-Child.

Volunteers with the Palmyra Area Ministerial Alliance collected gifts for more families in need than last year.

Adopt-A-Child Coordinator Susan Schwanke said local organizations, businesses and individuals bought and wrapped new gifts for 43 families. The gifts include kid’s toys and clothes, toiletries and other household supplies.

Families came to pick up the gifts Wednesday evening in preparation for Christmas.

“My favorite part I think is seeing a family that wasn’t sure how they were gonna pull off Christmas for their family and then they come and see everything that’s been prepared for them and they are just overwhelmed by it,” she said. “I love that part. It just makes Christmas for me.”

Schwanke said the local FFA chapter also donated fresh fruits to add to each family’s gifts. Other food was donated by County Market through community donations.

They serve families in the Palmyra and Marion County R-II School Districts.

Schwanke said families applied to be a part of the program back in October.

