QFD gives Christmas tree fire prevention tips

QUINCY (WGEM) - According to the National Fire Protection Agency, an average of 160 home structure fires began with Christmas trees every year between 2015 and 2019.

Quincy firefighters said the best way to keep from becoming a victim of one of these fires is to make sure, if you have a real tree, that it is well watered at all times.

Firefighter Ryan Willingham said real trees need to be watered every day, with a good indicator of a hydrated tree being some water left in the tree stand.

Willingham said a tree’s placement can also determine it’s fire risk. He said nearby furniture and curtains can become a fire hazard.

“Within seconds, your furniture could catch on fire, your drapes could catch on fire which leads to the rest of the room,” Willingham said.

He said you can’t just trust the color of your tree to tell you if it needs water, signs of a dry tree include brittle branches, and needles that are sharp to the touch.

Willingham also recommends you pay attention to the kinds of decorations you are using.

“Any kind of decoration is going to add a fire load to the tree but the old style Christmas lights, the ones that warm to the touch when you go to touch them, leaving those on for several hours obviously poses a fire risk,” he said.

Willingham said you should also keep a three foot area around your tree free of heat sources, which includes space heaters, candles, or any other type of open flame.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.