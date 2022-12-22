QND girls basketball players discuss favorite Christmas traditions, including one that’s a bit unusual

QND Lady Raiders at Palmyra Gym (Dec. 2022)
By John Potts
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 11:51 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - If you ask Eric Orne what he wanted for Christmas, he’d be happy with the gift of a 17-1 record and a No. 1 ranking in the Illinois Class 2A state girls basketball poll.

And that’s exactly what Santa has delivered as the Lady Raiders defend their Class 2A state championship and prepare for the second half of the season.

As they head into the Christmas break, the QND coach and six of his players talk about their favorite family holiday memories.

Orne: “When my wife Tracy and I were first married, we brought our new puppy Gracie over to Grandma Mahoney’s house for the family gathering. That was the first time a puppy had been in her home.”

Abbey Schreacke, senior forward: “Our family tradition is to have all the family come over on Christmas night. Then we stay up until midnight to celebrate a cousin’s birthday that’s on Dec. 26.”

Blair Eftink, senior guard: “I love watching ‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas’ with my family and going through the Avenue of Lights.”

Mara Ippensen, senior forward: “My family goes to church on Christmas Eve night. Then we all spend the night at my grandparents’ house so we can all wake up Christmas morning together.”

Sage Stratton, sophomore guard: “My favorite part is staying up until midnight watching Christmas movies with my family.”

Amber Durst, senior forward: “We watch the good ole ‘A Christmas Story’ movie on Christmas Eve with all my family.”

Finally, the award for, ahem, the most unusual family tradition goes to:

Meredith Eversman, sophomore guard: “We get together and watch the ESPN ‘30 For 30: Catholics vs. Convicts’ after opening gifts on Christmas morning.” (For the uninitiated, ‘Catholic vs. Convicts’ is a 2016 ESPN documentary about the Oct. 15, 1988, college football game between the University of Notre Dame and the University of Miami.)

