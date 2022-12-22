Quincy city crews ready to clear off roads from impending snow

QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy city crews are ready to deal with the winter weather coming through the Tri-States Thursday.

Officials warn you’ll need to drive carefully. They said snow will be on the roads and visibility will be reduced.

Quincy Central Services Director Kevin McClean said the weather projections they’re following show snow will start around 6 a.m. and last until 4 p.m.

“There will be snow on the streets, so everybody just needs to be really, really careful,” McClean said. “As the day goes on, the wind is supposed to be blowing so hard that snow is going to be almost zero visibility. It’s not going to be a good day to be driving around, especially later in the evening.”

McClean said he will have all 18 trucks out at 7 a.m. Crews’ first goal is to plow the roads.

McClean said they will not be salting the roads overnight like usual because it’ll be too cold. The salt might not react quickly enough.

“We’re not really planning on spreading salt right away because it’s not going to do any good and by the time we have to plow, we’ll just be plowing all that product right into the curb line,” McClean said. “So with it being that cold out, we’ll hold off on that. So basically the streets are going to have snow on them and everybody is going to be really careful.”

He said they also run the risk of plowing all the salt off the road or the wind carrying it away.

McClean said they have 5,000 tons of salt in storage.

“A lot of times when the salt goes down, the roads will be pretty good driving. It’s not going to be that way this time because it’s going to be so cold that the salt isn’t going to work that quick, if at all,” McClean said. “We will spray calcium chloride with it, once we start to put the salt down, but that’s not something we’re going to do right off the bat. First, off the bat, we’re going to try to keep the snow off the streets.“

McClean said they have one truck loaded with salt in case there’s a water main break.

