Routes A and H in Ralls Co. closed due to winter road conditions

By WGEM Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RALLS COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) - The Missouri Department of Transportation reported Thursday morning that Routes A and H in Ralls County had been closed due to road conditions from the winter storm.

MoDOT officials stated the roads are curvy and hilly and drivers are advised to stay on major roads with the amount of snow and predicted wind.

MoDOT asks that drivers use alternate routes and refer to MoDOT’s online traveler map at modot.org for updates.

