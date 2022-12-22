Snow emergency declared for Macomb

Snow Emergency
Snow Emergency(MGN)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 3:40 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACOMB (WGEM) - City officials in Macomb have declared a Snow Emergency starting at 5 p.m. Thursday until 12 p.m. Friday.

Officials stated this makes it against the law for any person to have a vehicle parked on a street that has been designated as a snow route.

Snow Routes are listed below and a map can be found here:

  • Adams Street from Randolph Street to the west city limits.
  • Bower Road from University Drive to Jackson Street
  • Calhoun Street from Campbell Street to Bonham Street
  • Candy Lane
  • Carroll Street from Lafayette Street to Western Avenue and from Randolph Street to Prairie Avenue
  • Deer Road
  • Dudley Street
  • Grant Street
  • Harmony Lane
  • Jefferson Street
  • Lafayette Street from Washington Street to Grant Street
  • Maple Avenue
  • Murray Street from Johnson Street to Western Avenue
  • McArthur Street from Washington Street to Grant Street
  • Pearl Street
  • Pierce Street from Johnson Street to State Street
  • Piper Street from Candy Lane to Pearl Street
  • Prairie Avenue
  • Randolph Street from Washington Street to Grant Street and from Calhoun Street to Glenwood Park
  • Tower Road from Wigwam Hollow Road to Lafayette Street
  • University Drive from Wigwam Hollow Road to Western Avenue, from Western Avenue to Lafayette Street and from Lafayette Street to Bower Road
  • Walton Way from East Jackson Street to East Wheeler Street
  • Ward Street
  • Washington Street from Lafayette Street to Ward Street and from Campbell Street to White Street
  • Western Avenue from Adams Street to University Drive
  • Wheeler Street from Prairie Avenue to the east city limits
  • White Street
  • Wigwam Hollow Road
  • Downtown Business District, North and South Side Public Square; Randolph Street from
  • Washington to Calhoun Street; Lafayette Street from Washington to Calhoun Street; Carroll Street from Randolph to Lafayette Street; Washington Street from Randolph to Campbell Street; and Jackson Street from Johnson to Campbell Street.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire starts in garage of Quincy home overnight.
Fire starts in garage of Quincy home overnight
Closings and Delays
Closings and Delays
The entire region is under a Winter Storm Warning for blowing snow, strong winds and dangerous...
Winter Storm and Wind Chill Warnings Issued
The city of Camp Point, Illinois will soon have a fitness center. Dalton Heubner said...
New fitness center to come to Camp Point
Residents ask Hannibal City Council for investigation into City Clerk office due to hostile...
Residents ask Hannibal City Council for investigation into City Clerk office due to hostile workplace allegations

Latest News

Icy road winter
Routes A and H in Ralls Co. closed due to winter road conditions
Warming Centers
Warming centers in the Tri-States
Extreme cold, winter precipitation moves into Tri-States
Extreme cold, winter precipitation moves into Tri-States
Firefighters say a dry tree can go up in flames in minutes.
QFD gives Christmas tree fire prevention tips