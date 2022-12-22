Snow emergency declared for Macomb
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 3:40 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MACOMB (WGEM) - City officials in Macomb have declared a Snow Emergency starting at 5 p.m. Thursday until 12 p.m. Friday.
Officials stated this makes it against the law for any person to have a vehicle parked on a street that has been designated as a snow route.
Snow Routes are listed below and a map can be found here:
- Adams Street from Randolph Street to the west city limits.
- Bower Road from University Drive to Jackson Street
- Calhoun Street from Campbell Street to Bonham Street
- Candy Lane
- Carroll Street from Lafayette Street to Western Avenue and from Randolph Street to Prairie Avenue
- Deer Road
- Dudley Street
- Grant Street
- Harmony Lane
- Jefferson Street
- Lafayette Street from Washington Street to Grant Street
- Maple Avenue
- Murray Street from Johnson Street to Western Avenue
- McArthur Street from Washington Street to Grant Street
- Pearl Street
- Pierce Street from Johnson Street to State Street
- Piper Street from Candy Lane to Pearl Street
- Prairie Avenue
- Randolph Street from Washington Street to Grant Street and from Calhoun Street to Glenwood Park
- Tower Road from Wigwam Hollow Road to Lafayette Street
- University Drive from Wigwam Hollow Road to Western Avenue, from Western Avenue to Lafayette Street and from Lafayette Street to Bower Road
- Walton Way from East Jackson Street to East Wheeler Street
- Ward Street
- Washington Street from Lafayette Street to Ward Street and from Campbell Street to White Street
- Western Avenue from Adams Street to University Drive
- Wheeler Street from Prairie Avenue to the east city limits
- White Street
- Wigwam Hollow Road
- Downtown Business District, North and South Side Public Square; Randolph Street from
- Washington to Calhoun Street; Lafayette Street from Washington to Calhoun Street; Carroll Street from Randolph to Lafayette Street; Washington Street from Randolph to Campbell Street; and Jackson Street from Johnson to Campbell Street.
