Snow emergency declared for Macomb

MACOMB (WGEM) - City officials in Macomb have declared a Snow Emergency starting at 5 p.m. Thursday until 12 p.m. Friday.

Officials stated this makes it against the law for any person to have a vehicle parked on a street that has been designated as a snow route.

Snow Routes are listed below and a map can be found here:

Adams Street from Randolph Street to the west city limits.

Bower Road from University Drive to Jackson Street

Calhoun Street from Campbell Street to Bonham Street

Candy Lane

Carroll Street from Lafayette Street to Western Avenue and from Randolph Street to Prairie Avenue

Deer Road

Dudley Street

Grant Street

Harmony Lane

Jefferson Street

Lafayette Street from Washington Street to Grant Street

Maple Avenue

Murray Street from Johnson Street to Western Avenue

McArthur Street from Washington Street to Grant Street

Pearl Street

Pierce Street from Johnson Street to State Street

Piper Street from Candy Lane to Pearl Street

Prairie Avenue

Randolph Street from Washington Street to Grant Street and from Calhoun Street to Glenwood Park

Tower Road from Wigwam Hollow Road to Lafayette Street

University Drive from Wigwam Hollow Road to Western Avenue, from Western Avenue to Lafayette Street and from Lafayette Street to Bower Road

Walton Way from East Jackson Street to East Wheeler Street

Ward Street

Washington Street from Lafayette Street to Ward Street and from Campbell Street to White Street

Western Avenue from Adams Street to University Drive

Wheeler Street from Prairie Avenue to the east city limits

White Street

Wigwam Hollow Road

Downtown Business District, North and South Side Public Square; Randolph Street from

Washington to Calhoun Street; Lafayette Street from Washington to Calhoun Street; Carroll Street from Randolph to Lafayette Street; Washington Street from Randolph to Campbell Street; and Jackson Street from Johnson to Campbell Street.

