Soccer icon Pelé's health has worsened, hospital says

Pelé was admitted on Nov. 29 for a respiratory infection. The soccer icon will be spending...
Pelé was admitted on Nov. 29 for a respiratory infection. The soccer icon will be spending Christmas in the hospital.(CNN BRASIL)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 5:03 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Brazilian soccer legend Pelé's health has worsened and he now requires greater care, according to a statement by the Albert Einstein Jewish Hospital in São Paulo on Wednesday.

Pelé was admitted on Nov. 29 for a respiratory infection and “re-evaluation of the chemotherapy treatment over the colon cancer identified in September 2021,” the hospital said at the time.

The hospital said Wednesday that Pelé “presents progression of the oncological disease and requires greater care related to renal (kidney) and cardiac dysfunctions.”

According to an Instagram post by Pelé's daughter Kely Nascimento, the soccer icon will be spending Christmas in the hospital.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire starts in garage of Quincy home overnight.
Fire starts in garage of Quincy home overnight
The entire region is under a Winter Storm Warning for blowing snow, strong winds and dangerous...
Winter Storm and Wind Chill Warnings Issued
Closings and Delays
Closings and Delays
The city of Camp Point, Illinois will soon have a fitness center. Dalton Heubner said...
New fitness center to come to Camp Point
Residents ask Hannibal City Council for investigation into City Clerk office due to hostile...
Residents ask Hannibal City Council for investigation into City Clerk office due to hostile workplace allegations

Latest News

Rep. Richie Neal, chairman of the House Ways and Means committee, discusses the IRS failures to...
House Ways and Means chief discusses IRS failures regarding Trump
Boxes containing the tax documents of former President Donald Trump are wheeled on Capitol Hill...
IRS mandatory presidential audit policy goes under spotlight
Firefighters say a dry tree can go up in flames in minutes.
QFD gives Christmas tree fire prevention tips
The dog Zeppelin was found in Kansas after going missing in California.
From Kansas to California, missing dog has come home for holidays