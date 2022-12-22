Staying safe and preventing cold weather-related injuries, illnesses during winter storm

QUINCY (WGEM) - As an arctic blast moves through the Tri-States, knowing how to stay safe in the elements is a must.

Blessing Hospital Emergency Department Physician Antony Wollaston urges those who must get out to prepare appropriately.

The biggest thing, he said, is limiting skin exposure to cold air. He stressed the importance of multiple layers from head to toe.

If proper precautions aren’t taken, the results can be detrimental.

“Your hands are going to get cold obviously, and then at some point you’re going to lose sensation,” Wollaston said. “You’re going to get color changes, so from your normal, nice, pink healthy looking skin tissue it’s going to turn sometimes blue or even worse.”

Those are just a few symptoms of frostbite.

For hypothermia, symptoms include shivering, exhaustion and memory loss.

That’s why Quincy YMCA employee Shane Pepin prepared for the worst, one day ahead of time.

It’s Pepin’s job to shovel the sidewalks to ensure members enter and exit the building safely.

“Last night we got some nice coveralls, a nice pair of gloves and a nice facemask, so this wind isn’t really hitting your skin as well and just trying to stay as warm as you can,” Pepin said.

Pepin has been shoveling since the snow first started falling Thursday morning.

He’s in it for the long haul as he anticipates there’s more work to be done later tonight and early Friday morning. Pepin is decked out in heavy winter boots, multiple layers underneath a coat, a facemask and sturdy gloves.

Taking multiple breaks, he said, has kept him out of harms way.

“We tend to work a little less as long, so we can take a little warm break, so we’re not getting a cold or catching hypothermia.”

While you may have an urge to grab a hand warmer or two, Wollaston doesn’t advocate for it. Instead, he recommends layering up from head to toe.

If you start to show signs of a cold weather-related illness, Wollaston said to go inside for 30 minutes, warm up and seek emergency medical attention if the problem persists.

Even if you aren’t thirsty, he recommends maintaining adequate hydration levels as well.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.