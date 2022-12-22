Warming centers in the Tri-States

Illinois

Quincy

Kroc Center, 405 Vermont St, Quincy - 5 a.m.- 10 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Salvation Army, 501 Broadway, Quincy - 24 hours.

Macomb

Western Illinois University (Corbin and Olson common), 1 University Cir, Macomb - 8 a.m.- 8 p.m.

Pittsfield

Illini Community Hospital, 640 W Washington St, Pittsfield, - Through Dec. 26 - 24 hours (Individuals can come to the Emergency Department Entrance)

Findley Place Apartments, 400 W. Jefferson St., Pittsfield - open 24 hours.

Hull

Hull-Kinderhook Fire House, 320 W. Highway 106 Hull - Standby location only. If shelter is needed please call 217-617-5268

Nebo

Spring Creek Fire House, 310 E. Field St. Nebo - Standby location only. If shelter is needed please call 217-617-5268

Nebo Community Club, 105 S. Carroll St. Nebo - Standby location only. If shelter is needed please call 217-617-5268

Missouri

Hannibal

Salvation Army Family Store, 200 Steamboat Bend Shopping Center, Hannibal - 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Iowa

Keokuk

St. John’s Episcopal Church, 208 N. 4th St., Keokuk - Through Dec. 25 - 6 p.m. to 8 a.m.

