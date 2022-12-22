Warming centers in the Tri-States

Warming Centers
Warming Centers(MGN)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Illinois

Quincy

  • Kroc Center, 405 Vermont St, Quincy - 5 a.m.- 10 p.m. Monday through Friday.
  • Salvation Army, 501 Broadway, Quincy - 24 hours.

Macomb

  • Western Illinois University (Corbin and Olson common), 1 University Cir, Macomb - 8 a.m.- 8 p.m.

Pittsfield

  • Illini Community Hospital, 640 W Washington St, Pittsfield, - Through Dec. 26 - 24 hours (Individuals can come to the Emergency Department Entrance)
  • Findley Place Apartments, 400 W. Jefferson St., Pittsfield - open 24 hours.

Hull

  • Hull-Kinderhook Fire House, 320 W. Highway 106 Hull - Standby location only. If shelter is needed please call 217-617-5268

Nebo

  • Spring Creek Fire House, 310 E. Field St. Nebo - Standby location only. If shelter is needed please call 217-617-5268
  • Nebo Community Club, 105 S. Carroll St. Nebo - Standby location only. If shelter is needed please call 217-617-5268

Missouri

Hannibal

  • Salvation Army Family Store, 200 Steamboat Bend Shopping Center, Hannibal - 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Iowa

Keokuk

  • St. John’s Episcopal Church, 208 N. 4th St., Keokuk - Through Dec. 25 - 6 p.m. to 8 a.m.

If your organization offers a warming center that is not listed here email us at news@wgem.com.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Routes A and H in Ralls Co. closed due to winter road conditions

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By WGEM Staff
Routes A and H in Ralls County had been closed due to road conditions from the winter storm.

News

Extreme cold, winter precipitation moves into Tri-States

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Blake Sammann
A blast of winter weather moved into the Tri-States Thursday morning, bringing bitter cold, snow and sub-zero wind chills.

News

QFD gives Christmas tree fire prevention tips

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Blake Sammann
According to the National Fire Protection Agency, an average of 160 home structure fires began with Christmas trees every year between 2015 and 2019.

News

DIGGING DEEPER: Growing interest rates cause uncertainty for farmers

Updated: 13 hours ago

Latest News

News

58 local non-profits receive a combined $376K in year-end grants

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

WGEM night at the Festival of Lights

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

Brown County High School’s freshman class raises money for Brown County Animal Rescue

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

New London Health Department to get new location

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

Palmyra Adopt-A-Child gives presents to 43 families in need

Updated: 14 hours ago

News

DIGGING DEEPER: Growing interest rates cause uncertainty for farmers

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Daniel Winn
The interest rate spike of nearly 3.75%, is impacting farmers.