Warming centers in the Tri-States
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Illinois
Quincy
- Kroc Center, 405 Vermont St, Quincy - 5 a.m.- 10 p.m. Monday through Friday.
- Salvation Army, 501 Broadway, Quincy - 24 hours.
Macomb
- Western Illinois University (Corbin and Olson common), 1 University Cir, Macomb - 8 a.m.- 8 p.m.
Pittsfield
- Illini Community Hospital, 640 W Washington St, Pittsfield, - Through Dec. 26 - 24 hours (Individuals can come to the Emergency Department Entrance)
- Findley Place Apartments, 400 W. Jefferson St., Pittsfield - open 24 hours.
Hull
- Hull-Kinderhook Fire House, 320 W. Highway 106 Hull - Standby location only. If shelter is needed please call 217-617-5268
Nebo
- Spring Creek Fire House, 310 E. Field St. Nebo - Standby location only. If shelter is needed please call 217-617-5268
- Nebo Community Club, 105 S. Carroll St. Nebo - Standby location only. If shelter is needed please call 217-617-5268
Missouri
Hannibal
- Salvation Army Family Store, 200 Steamboat Bend Shopping Center, Hannibal - 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Iowa
Keokuk
- St. John’s Episcopal Church, 208 N. 4th St., Keokuk - Through Dec. 25 - 6 p.m. to 8 a.m.
If your organization offers a warming center that is not listed here email us at news@wgem.com.
Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.