WGEM night at the Festival of Lights

By Hunter Willis
Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - Tonight was WGEM night at the Festival of Lights.

People were able to donate five or more non-perishable goods to the Horizons Food Pantry for $5 off admission.

The Festival of Lights is open from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. nightly through New Year’s Eve.

There are more than 1,000 displays at Moorman-Wavering Park, on North 36th Street in Quincy.

The donations received from tonight will help those in the community who need it most.

“Right now some of our biggest needs are meat, pasta, cereals, canned fruits,” Horizons Social Services Director of Recovery Raymond Steadman said. “Anything like that with the growing need in our community.”

The goal was to collect 2,000 pounds of food.

Staff said they will most likely know by tomorrow if they have reached that goal.

With donations from events like this, the food pantry was able to serve 30,000 people last year.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire starts in garage of Quincy home overnight.
Fire starts in garage of Quincy home overnight
OSHA announces a fine for Silver Dollar City after an employee died at the amusement park in...
OSHA fines Silver Dollar City after employee dies at amusement park
The entire region is under a Winter Storm Warning for blowing snow, strong winds and dangerous...
Winter Storm and Wind Chill Warnings Issued
The entire region remains under a Winter Storm Watch.
Winter Storm and Wind Chill Watches Issued
The city of Camp Point, Illinois will soon have a fitness center. Dalton Heubner said...
New fitness center to come to Camp Point

Latest News

DIGGING DEEPER: Growing interest rates cause uncertainty for farmers
DIGGING DEEPER: Growing interest rates cause uncertainty for farmers
58 local non-profits receive a combined $376K in year-end grants
58 local non-profits receive a combined $376K in year-end grants
WGEM night at the Festival of Lights
WGEM night at the Festival of Lights
Brown County High School’s freshman class raises money for Brown County Animal Rescue
Brown County High School’s freshman class raises money for Brown County Animal Rescue
New London Health Department to get new location
New London Health Department to get new location