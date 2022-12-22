QUINCY (WGEM) - Tonight was WGEM night at the Festival of Lights.

People were able to donate five or more non-perishable goods to the Horizons Food Pantry for $5 off admission.

The Festival of Lights is open from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. nightly through New Year’s Eve.

There are more than 1,000 displays at Moorman-Wavering Park, on North 36th Street in Quincy.

The donations received from tonight will help those in the community who need it most.

“Right now some of our biggest needs are meat, pasta, cereals, canned fruits,” Horizons Social Services Director of Recovery Raymond Steadman said. “Anything like that with the growing need in our community.”

The goal was to collect 2,000 pounds of food.

Staff said they will most likely know by tomorrow if they have reached that goal.

With donations from events like this, the food pantry was able to serve 30,000 people last year.

