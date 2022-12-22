WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (December 21) Danny Stephens Leads Southeastern To A Victory Over Bunker High On The “Rumble On The River” Hardwood In The Gem City
Stephens Update: Suns All-State Standout Pumps In 28 Points Against The BHS Eagles During Day 3 Of Action At John Wood
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 2:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -
Wednesday, December 21, 2022
High School Basketball
“Rumble On The River”
Student Activity Center
John Wood Community College
Quincy, Illinois
IHSA-MSHSAA Showcase
(1) Southeastern 45
Bunker Eagles 42
SE Suns: Danny Stephens (28 Points)
Liberty Eagles 27
Clopton 53
IGHSAU-MSHSAAA Basketball
Burlington-Notre Dame 44
Canton 69
CHS: Nariah Clay (18 Points)
Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.