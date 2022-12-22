WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (December 21) Danny Stephens Leads Southeastern To A Victory Over Bunker High On The “Rumble On The River” Hardwood In The Gem City Stephens Update: Suns All-State Standout Pumps In 28 Points Against The BHS Eagles During Day 3 Of Action At John Wood

Southeastern All-State Guard/Forward Danny Stephens Leads The Suns Past Bunker High With 28-Point Effort At John Wood