WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (December 21) Quincy Notre Dame Lady Raiders Fight Their Way To A 47-44 Win Over Cardinal Ritter During Day 3 Of Action At The “Rumble On The River” In The Gem City

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The third and final day of action at the 15th Annual “Rumble On The River” featured the reigning IHSA Class 2A State Champions from Quincy Notre Dame tipping off against the (2-2) Lady Lions from Cardinal Ritter Prep out of St. Louis. The Lions were ranked 8th in the latest MSHSAA Class 4 state rankings. From the opening tip, the large crowd in attendance had a chance to see a very spirited battle on the hardwood at the Student Activity Center on the John Wood Community College campus. QND held a 16-10 lead at the end of the first quarter and 23-21 at the half. After a tough 3 quarter, the Raiders held a 36-32 lead at the start of the 4th quarter.

As the “Blue & Gold” fought hard to keep the Lady Lions at bay in the final frame, “Raider Nation” watched from the stands cheering on Sage Stratton, Blair Eftink, and University of Missouri signee Abbey Schreacke down the stretch as the Lady Lions mounted a late push.

When the final horn sounded, the Lady Raiders held on to post a 47-43 victory. Schreacke led the way in the scoring department for QND with 21 points while Eftink chipped in with 12.

QND now heads into their Christmas break sporting a (17-1) slate. The Lady Raiders will return to action on January 7.

