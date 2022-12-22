WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (December 21) Western Illinois University Football Program Signs 21 New Recruits On National Signing Day

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Wednesday’s National Signing Day was a big one for the Western Illinois football program as the squad welcomed 21 new Leathernecks to coach Myers Hendrickson’s program. In all, Hendrickson and his staff signed 16 high schoolers and five transfers, bolstering the ranks on early signing day.

“I am beyond excited to officially welcome this outstanding group of student-athletes into our Leatherneck Family,” Hendrickson said. “Today is a great day for our football program. The future is very bright and I’m excited to get to work with this great class of early signees!”

The class is a varied one, with student-athletes entering the program from offense, defense and special teams. The biggest groups though, come up front where the offensive and defensive lines received an influx of talent. “It has been a fun process, our staff has done a great job of identifying and recruiting great players for this class,” Hendrickson said. “We always start up front, with the offensive and defensive lines. Today we added six outstanding offensive lineman, along with two standout defensive lineman.”

The Leathernecks not only were able to get bigger this recruiting cycle, but also added more skill to the roster, while also getting younger. “We did this while also adding some tremendous skill players as well,” the coach said. “We put a big emphasis on recruiting high school players, as well as local high schools. We will continue to build classes with high school players, while also adding transfers that can impact our program in big ways at key spots.”

Staying close to home was evident as Hendrickson and his staff hit the Land of Lincoln hard. Western Illinois signed 11 players with ties to the state. The staff was also focused on the Midwest, adding two players from Iowa, two from Missouri and one from Minnesota. The staff also strayed outside the Midwest, signing two players from Oklahoma and one each from Georgia, Alabama and Virginia. “Having a presence in the state of Illinois for high school recruiting was a big emphasis for us, and will continue to be moving forward,” Hendrickson said.

And while the coaching staff has earned the upcoming holiday break, they also are keeping an eye on the February 1 signing day and what other talent they can add to the team. “We are always evaluating and recruiting, both high school and transfers, and look to build on the great momentum we have established in this early signing period moving into winter workouts and the February signing day as well,” Hendrickson said.

The Winter 2022 Western Illinois Signing Class

Cordell Wilson, Minneapolis, Minnesota, 5-10, 175, Defensive Back, Robbinsdale Armstrong High School. All Area Defense; All District; 3.5 GPA, Honor roll; 2022 Minnesota High School Football All Star Game Selection Kaleb Randolph, O’Fallon, Illinois; 6-0, 280, O’Fallon Township HS, Defensive line; 4-time All-Conference, All Area, All Metro, All State Contender Marcus Hansen, Fairview Heights, Illinois; 6-5, 300, O’Fallon High School, Offensive line; First-team All-Conference; Three-year starter; Ben Butler Offensive Lineman of the Year Noah Wright, Galesburg, Illinois; 6-2, 280; Galesburg High School, Offensive line; Team captain; Team Offensive Lineman of the Year; Academic All-Conference

Brayden Hartman, Washington, Iowa, 6-3, 300, Washington High School, Offensive line; Class 3A-5 District Offensive Lineman MVP; 3.8 GPA; Versatile, plays center, guard, tackle Scott Webb, Clinton, Illinois, 6-3, 275; Clinton High School; Offensive lineman; All Conference Offensive and Defensive Line; Honorable Mention All-State Offensive Line (Junior) Marcus Morris, Moore, Oklahoma; 6-2, 240, Moore High School, Outside linebacker; Soph Season 10 TFL’s 7 Sack’s Dorian Arguelles, Edwardsville, Illinois; 6-5, 300; Edwardsville High School, Offensive lineman; First Team All-Conference Cory West, Springfield, Illinois, 6-1, 200, Sacred Heart-Griffin High School; Linebacker; Two-time Central State-8 leader in conference with tackles; State leader in tackles (192); 2021 All State Outside linebacker; Four-time Central State 8 All Conference Team Member; All State linebacker Illinois High School Football Coaches Association All State Team; The News Gazette Top 100

Oshobi Odior, Oswego, Illinois; 6-2; 240; Oswego East High Scool; Linebacker; 2022 Team MVP, Two-time All-Area (Junior and Senior Year), Southwest Prairie West All Conference Nick Naujokas, 6-1, 210, Mount Carmel High School; Linebacker; 2022 Second Team Conference; Most Improved Linebacker Randall Ward, Lee’s Summit, Missouri; 6-1, 220, Lee’s Summit North High School; Outside linebacker; First Team All-District; First Team Conference; First Team All-Metro; Second Team All-State Matt Nelson, Lorton, Virginia, 6-0; 230, South County High School; Long snapper; No. 1 long snapper in Virginia, All District Center, All-United State Bowl Invite, American Football World Invite KaRon Coleman, 6-1, 197; Arkansas State; Greene County High School; Grad Senior; Defensive back; Three-time Arkansas State Athletics Director Honor Roll Member; Alabama Sports Writer Association Second Team Selection; Tuscaloosa News “Super 11 of West Alabama” selection Noah Epley, New Hartford, Iowa, 6-2, 230; Iowa Central/Dike New Hartford High School; Linebacker; Honorable Mention All-Region; Academic All-American; Team Captain, First Team All-Conference Fredrik Greenhoward, Luther, Oklahoma, 6-1, 185, Northeastern Oklahoma A&M/Luther High School; Defensive back; Presidential Academic Honor Roll

Ethan Ladd, Macomb, Illinois, 6-1, 220, Macomb HS, LB: Three-time All-Conference Center; Three-time All-Conference DE/LB; Academic All State; Two-time Defensive MVP; Team MVP Jr. Year; 202 Career tackles; 18 career TFLs; Five career sacks, seven career forced fumbles, four career fumble recoveries, two career interceptions Keshawn Harrington-McKinney, Chicago, Illinois, Harlem High School, 6-2, 300, defensive line, 2-star defensive lineman; All-State Selection; 3x All-Conference Ryan Merklinger, Savannah, Georgia; 6-5, 325, So.; Valparaiso/Calvary Day HS; First Team Region and All State in High School; Team Captan 2020; Four-year varsity letter winner Terangie Eskridge Jr, Chicago, Illinois, 6-1, 170, Defensive back, Richard’s High School; All Conference; Team Offensive Player of the Year; Honorable Mention All-Conference Dylan Van, St. Louis, Missouri, 6-0, 180, Running back, CBC High School, First Team All-Conference; 2X state champ; 1100 yards; 15 touchdowns.

---WIU Release

