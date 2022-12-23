Caring for cattle in the cold, farmers deal with extreme temps

QUINCY (WGEM) - The battle against this extreme cold is underway in many forms including farmers who are caring for their livestock.

The crew working on Lehenbauer Farms said they’ve been planning for this extreme weather since Monday.

They said their biggest concern this weekend is keeping their livestock healthy and the weather is making that more difficult.

Ron Lehenbauer and his crew aren’t making snow angels in light of the winter weather.

They are working to thaw one of their main sources for water on the farm.

“We had to take the top off and heat it and heat it slowly, so you don’t melt the pipes or do anything like that,” Ron Lehenbauer said.

He said luckily not a single pipe has frozen on the property during this cold spell.

The staff has been preparing for this weather by stocking up on hay to bed the cows, allowing them to be warmer, and making sure they have enough food to go around.

In freezing temperatures, the livestock on the farm need a higher intake of calories and they need to consume more food and water in general.

“We have to increase the amount of feed that we feed or feed them a higher protein ration through times, colder weather like this,” Mark Lehenbauer said. “They just burn so many more calories just to stay warm.”

Ron Lehenbauer said keeping the livestock safe is essential for having good beef product later, but he said protecting the livestock is far more than product.

“We wanna take care of them and do the best, best possible job we can do,” Ron Lehenbauer said. “You know, it’s just the same as us as humans, we all want to be comfortable.”

The Lehenbauer’s said so far their preparations have paid off. None of their nearly 100 head of cattle have fallen ill or died due to the weather.

Click here to learn more about agriculture and the cattle industry in Missouri.

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.