Holiday travel safety tips

Holiday travel safety tips
Holiday travel safety tips(WGEM)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 6:19 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - Local law enforcement said that there is a lot you can do to increase your safety on the road during this holiday season.

Corporal Justin Dunn with the Missouri State Highway Patrol said to make sure you’re up to date on weather conditions along your route and your destination.

Dunn said it’s more important than ever to drive slowly.

You should also be well rested and give other cars around your space.

He said all available Missouri troopers will be out on the roads to make sure everything goes smoothly.

“Last year during the holiday counting period, I know there was 881 traffic crashes of which eight people died, and 401 were injured, so it’s imperative we’re out there enforcing these traffic laws and keeping people safe,” Dunn said.

He said you can call 9-1-1 or *55 in Missouri if you get in trouble. That connects you to the nearest troop headquarters. They can dispatch a trooper to your location.

AAA estimates that nearly 102 million people will be driving 50 miles or more to their holiday destination between Friday and January 2nd.

Dunn said you should make sure your gas tank is filled up.

He said a good rule of thumb is always staying above a half tank.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire starts in garage of Quincy home overnight.
Quincy Fire Department finds cause of garage fire
Closings and Delays
Closings and Delays
Fire starts in garage of Quincy home overnight.
Fire starts in garage of Quincy home overnight
The entire region is under a Winter Storm Warning for blowing snow, strong winds and dangerous...
Winter Storm and Wind Chill Warnings Issued
Extreme cold, winter precipitation moves into Tri-States
Extreme cold, winter precipitation moves into Tri-States

Latest News

Fatal Accident (gfx)
Scotland County man dies in crash
Brown County Animal Rescue gets $3,000 grant from Tracy Family Foundation
Brown County Animal Rescue gets $3,000 grant from Tracy Family Foundation
Quincy Fire Department finds cause of garage fire
Quincy Fire Department finds cause of garage fire
Quincy Dept. of Central Services plows on standby
Quincy Dept. of Central Services plows on standby