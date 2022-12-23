Holiday travel safety tips

QUINCY (WGEM) - Local law enforcement said that there is a lot you can do to increase your safety on the road during this holiday season.

Corporal Justin Dunn with the Missouri State Highway Patrol said to make sure you’re up to date on weather conditions along your route and your destination.

Dunn said it’s more important than ever to drive slowly.

You should also be well rested and give other cars around your space.

He said all available Missouri troopers will be out on the roads to make sure everything goes smoothly.

“Last year during the holiday counting period, I know there was 881 traffic crashes of which eight people died, and 401 were injured, so it’s imperative we’re out there enforcing these traffic laws and keeping people safe,” Dunn said.

He said you can call 9-1-1 or *55 in Missouri if you get in trouble. That connects you to the nearest troop headquarters. They can dispatch a trooper to your location.

AAA estimates that nearly 102 million people will be driving 50 miles or more to their holiday destination between Friday and January 2nd.

Dunn said you should make sure your gas tank is filled up.

He said a good rule of thumb is always staying above a half tank.

