Keokuk organizations team up to provide warming center after long search

KEOKUK (WGEM) - The saying “it takes a village” rings true for the community of Keokuk today.

Last Friday, the Keokuk Homeless Alliance spoke to WGEM News on the importance of finding a place to establish a warming center, as there are so many in the city without a permanent home.

It looks this Thursday night, those people will have some place stay warm.

As you drive in extreme cold temperatures, you may think the walk from your vehicle to your warm home is tough to bear.

But for those without a roof over their head, these temperatures are life threatening.

“Many people either have no place to go to keep warm or the place that they have to go isn’t warm enough,” said Church by the River Pastor Diane Ludington. “Mechanical failures happen all the time, even on Christmas weekend.”

That’s why Ludington’s church is helping bring a warming center to Keokuk by providing donations and volunteers.

St. John’s Episcopal Church has agreed to let those in need get warm in their house of worship.

“We have the space and we certainly are very joyous to share it with those in need and the fact that we’re working with other churches, working with other individuals, brings a sense of completeness to the community,” said St. John’s Episcopal Church Head Priest Larry Snyder.

Keokuk Homeless Alliance member Tiffany Smith said those seeking shelter at the warming center will be treated to a hot meal, games and movies, thanks to the dedication of many community members.

“Salvation Army is donating food, so we can make meals to feed everybody at night,” said Smith. “You know Diane at Church by the River, the First Presbyterian Church and the Homeless Alliance and Acts 2:45 Closet have all pulled together to use what resources we have and make this what it needs to be.”

All participating organizations agree that they need your help in keeping the warming center running.

They’re looking for donations of clean bedding and warm clothes, food and monetary donations.

Donations can be brought to Church by the River, located at 102 Main Street.

If you need somewhere warm to sleep, St. John’s Episcopal will be open from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. until at least Monday Dec. 26.

Other warming centers available:

Macomb Western University Illinois- Corbin and Oslon residence halls will be open 8 a.m.- 8 p.m. for anyone needing a place to warm up. Water refills will be located on the first floor.

Salvation Army in Quincy will also have a warming center at John Gardner Stevenson Shelter & Social Services, located at 501 Broadway. Food and water will be provided, and they will be open 24 hours.

The Kroc Center in Quincy will also be available from 5 a.m.- 10 p.m. Monday through Friday. Water is provided at this location.

The Salvation Army Family Store is open 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

To find a shelter in your area visit, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Find a Shelter site.

Relates stories: Keokuk Homeless Alliance searches for warming location as temperatures plummet

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.