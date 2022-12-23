Local firefighters warn of frozen water dangers

QUINCY (WGEM) - The deep freeze has a lot of Tri-State ponds, lakes and rivers starting to ice over, with some ponds already looking frozen solid.

Authorities warn they are not and they could be dangerous.

Members of the Tri-Township Fire Department were out on Friday, training with a water rescue boat.

Their team trains for water emergencies like people falling through ice.

They said it’s rare that frozen lakes or ponds in the Tri-States are thick enough to be safe to walk on.

The University of Illinois Extension Office said a minimum of four inches of clear, newly-formed ice is needed to support one person on foot.

But, ice across a pond is seldom uniform.

Water movement and snow cover can cause vast differences in ice thickness and strength.

Tri-Township Fire encourages you to follow their procedure, should you be with someone that falls in frozen water.

“Reach, throw, row and go,” said Tri-Township Fire Department Fireman Ben Humphrey. “Reach with an object, a stick or a ladder, a pole. Throw rope, lifejacket, any floatation device. Row if you had a small boat you can push out and as you’re breaking through, row out to them and go would be the last one.”

Firefighters lay out these instructions, but said you should not jump in after someone.

Instead, call 911 immediately. The sooner you call, the more likely the person can be rescued.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources said you should do these things if you go ice fishing:

Test the thickness of the ice in several areas.

Wear a floatation device under winter gear.

Don’t fish on the ice alone.

Carry a rope to pull someone out.

Carry a pair of ice picks to pull yourself out of slippery, water-covered ice.

According to the National Weather Service, if you or if you see someone fall in frozen water you should:

Stay calm.

Minimize time in the water. Get out as soon as possible safely. If possible, utilize any floating objects to get out of the water. Keep as much of your body out of the water as possible.

Evaluate your options. If you can swim to safety, stay calm and do so. If you cannot swim to safety, conserve energy and heat and await rescue.

If you cannot get to safety, assume the Heat Escape Lessening Position (H.E.L.P.) position. This protects the critical body areas and slows down the loss of heat. H.E.L.P position means: Draw your knees to your chin and keep your legs together. Press both arms against your side and keep your head out of the water.

To treat someone or yourself after falling into frozen water:

Call 911 or the local emergency number.

Gently move the person to a warm place.

Monitor breathing and circulation. Give rescue breathing and CPR, if needed.

Remove any wet clothing and dry the person.

Warm the person slowly by wrapping in blankets or by putting on dry clothing.

Hot water bottles and chemical hot packs may be used. Wrap the person in a towel or blanket before applying.

Do not warm the person too quickly. Do not immerse the person in warm water. Rapid warming may cause dangerous heart arrhythmias.

Warm the core first (trunk and abdomen), not the extremities (hands, feet). Warming hands and feet first and can cause shock.

