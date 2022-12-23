Quincy Central services postpones Friday trash pickup to Saturday

QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy Central Services reported Friday at 6:29 a.m. that due to extreme cold there will be no garbage pickup on Friday.

Superintendent of Sanitation John Schafer said crews will pick up Friday’s route on Saturday.

Garbage pickup for Monday had already been canceled due to the city’s observance of Christmas.

Service for residents with normal Monday pickup has been moved to Tuesday along with the regular Tuesday routes.

