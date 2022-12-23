Quincy Dept. of Central Services plows on standby

Quincy Central Services
Quincy Central Services(WGEM)
By Rebecca Duffy
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 9:48 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy Central Services officials said they have crews on standby, but road conditions throughout the city are in good shape.

Director Kevin McClean said there was a crew of 14 plows driving around Quincy Thursday, but that likely won’t be the case Friday.

Plows were out around 8:30 a.m. and wrapped up in the afternoon.

McClean said they have two plows on standby Thursday night in case there are issues.

He said he won’t have a crew out plowing Friday unless they are really needed.

“Tomorrow will basically be as needed,” McClean said. “I’ll have runners available. We have both a day and a night crew that are available to run, so if something comes up, we will go and take care of it.”

McClean said there could be ice on the roads, especially at intersections. He urges everyone to drive with caution.

McClean said if you see a road that needs to be plowed, call Central Services at (217) 228-4520.

