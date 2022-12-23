Quincy Fire Department finds cause of garage fire

QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy Fire Department find the cause of a garage fire they responded to early Wednesday morning.

Quincy Fire Department investigators have concluded that the fire was electrical in nature.

Fire officials said the cause of the fire was from a faulty power strip.

Crews arrived on scene around 12:20 a.m. at 1824 Golden Grove Street and was put out within ten minutes upon arrival.

According to fire officials, each fire station in Quincy will be changing a third bulb from red to white as a part of their Keep the Wreath Red program.

Fire officials said they hope that the visual reminder will serve to help people keep fire prevention at the forefront of their activities during the holiday season.

The Quincy Fire Department Education Team would like to share the following fire safety information:

In 2015-2019, electrical distribution or lighting equipment such as wiring, lighting, cords and plugs were involved in an estimated 32,620 reported home structure fires per year across the country.

Electrical related incidents caused an average 430 deaths, 1,070 injuries and $1.3 billion in direct property damage annually.

Arc-fault circuit interrupters (AFCI’s) shut off electricity when a dangerous condition occurs and you should consider installing them in your home.

