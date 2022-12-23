Scotland County man dies in crash

SCOTLAND, Co (WGEM) - According to the Missouri Highway Patrol a crash on Highway 15, about eight miles south of Memphis, Missouri, occurred around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday night.

Troopers said that Jason Gingerich, 20, of Memphis, hit a deer, causing him to run off the road, hit a ditch, and was partially ejected from the vehicle.

Acting Scotland County Coroner pronounced Gingerich dead at the scene.

