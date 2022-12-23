Scott’s Law Day observed in Illinois

QUINCY (WGEM) - For the state of Illinois, Dec. 23 is Scott’s Law Day. The day is dedicated to Lieutenant Scott Gillen from the Chicago Fire Department who was struck and killed on this date in the year 2000.

Scott’s Law reminds drivers to slow down and move over when approaching an emergency vehicle.

Ryan Willingham, a firefighter for the Quincy Fire Department, said it’s important to always be mindful when passing any emergency vehicle.

He said when you can’t move over, to be patient and wait.

“You want to move over whenever possible, but if the lane is unavailable to move over, then to slow way down and proceed when it’s safe to do so,” Willingham said.

A person who violates Scott’s Law faces a fine of no less than $250 or more than $10,000 for a first offense.

Similar to Scott’s Law in Illinois, Iowa and Missouri share the Move Over Law, where vehicles must move over, or slow down if the other lane is busy, when an emergency vehicle, enforcement vehicle or a car with flashing hazard lights is pulled over.

Missouri’s penalty for not following the law is a fine of up to $2,000 and possible jail time. Iowa’s penalty for the move-over law will be a $100 fine and a 90-day suspension of driver’s license, a 180-day suspension for causing bodily injury but not death, and a one-year suspension for causing death.

