Weather Alert: Frigid Friday

Cold air continues to rush into the Tri-States, leading to brutally cold conditions continuing. Winds will occasionally gust to 30-40mph through the day Friday, leading to wind chills staying between -20 and -30. Actual temperatures Friday afternoon will only climb just above zero across the region. If heading out, leave plenty of time to let the cars warm up and dress in layers to prevent frostbite. A wind chill warning continues until noon on Christmas Eve.

Wind chills Christmas Eve through the day will likely remain below zero, but not as extremely cold as Friday. Temps will climb into the double digits with plenty of sunshine. Christmas Day will remain quite cold as well. Attention then turns to a weak clipper system that looks to move through the region Sunday night and Monday morning, which could drop a quick coating to an inch or two of snow. Anyone travelling Sunday night or Monday should use caution, however conditions will not be as bad as Thursday.

Much warmer air builds into the region by the middle to end of next week.

