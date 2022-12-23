Weather Alert: Frigid Friday

Friday is set to be a very cold day across a large section of the country.
Friday is set to be a very cold day across a large section of the country.(WGEM)
By Logan Williams
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 3:45 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Cold air continues to rush into the Tri-States, leading to brutally cold conditions continuing. Winds will occasionally gust to 30-40mph through the day Friday, leading to wind chills staying between -20 and -30. Actual temperatures Friday afternoon will only climb just above zero across the region. If heading out, leave plenty of time to let the cars warm up and dress in layers to prevent frostbite. A wind chill warning continues until noon on Christmas Eve.

Wind chills Christmas Eve through the day will likely remain below zero, but not as extremely cold as Friday. Temps will climb into the double digits with plenty of sunshine. Christmas Day will remain quite cold as well. Attention then turns to a weak clipper system that looks to move through the region Sunday night and Monday morning, which could drop a quick coating to an inch or two of snow. Anyone travelling Sunday night or Monday should use caution, however conditions will not be as bad as Thursday.

Much warmer air builds into the region by the middle to end of next week.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Closings and Delays
Closings and Delays
Fire starts in garage of Quincy home overnight.
Quincy Fire Department finds cause of garage fire
Fire starts in garage of Quincy home overnight.
Fire starts in garage of Quincy home overnight
The entire region is under a Winter Storm Warning for blowing snow, strong winds and dangerous...
Winter Storm and Wind Chill Warnings Issued
Extreme cold, winter precipitation moves into Tri-States
Extreme cold, winter precipitation moves into Tri-States

Latest News

Frostbite can occur in as little as 10 minutes in these conditions
Frostbite can occur in as little as 10 minutes
StormTrak Weather Thursday Midday
StormTrak Weather Thursday Midday
StromTrak Weather Thursday Morning
StromTrak Weather Thursday Morning
Wind chills will drop to as low as 30 degrees below zero Thursday evening.
Arctic Blast Set to Bring Some Snow and Bitter Cold