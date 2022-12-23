WGEM Sports At Six: Thursday (December 22) Palmyra Lady Panthers Start to Focus In On The Upcoming Highland Varsity Basketball Tournament

First Year PHS Head Coach Timothy Southers Has The Lady Panthers Rolling At (8-2) Heading Into 2023
Palmyra Lady Panthers Set Their Sights On The Upcoming Highland Basketball Tourney
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 11:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - At Palmyra High School, the girls basketball team has once again captured the attention of Tri-State area hoop fans in a big way during the first two months of the (2022-23 season). The buzz may have really started to get loud in the “Show Me State” back on Saturday, December 10 in Monroe City. PHS posted a hard-fought 56-54 win over the Lady Birds of South Shelby in a MC tourney battle that really had a state championship aura surrounding it.

First year head coach Timothy Southers has quietly guided the “Orange & Black” to a (8-2) slate as they set their sights on the upcoming 50th Annual Highland Varsity Basketball Tournament. PHS is scheduled to tip-off against the Lady Eagles of Knox County in their first tourney contest on Monday, January 2. That game is one that palmyra’s leading scorer (16 ppg.) and rebounder (11.5 rpg) already started to mentally prepare for as we approach the new year, and the talented post player isn’t alone. Fellow junior Taytum White (10.5 ppg) is also excited about the upcoming tourney. We’ll check in with both young ladies for more insight and details....

