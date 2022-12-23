WGEM Sports At Ten: Thursday (December 22) Quincy High Blue Devils Now “Officially” On Christmas Break Before The Squad Heads To Collinsville Holiday Tournament Next Week

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The (9-1) Few prep basketball fans throughout the “Land Of Lincoln” can argue that the Quincy High basketball team hasn’t played beyond expectations at the start of the new (2022-23) season. The “Blue & White” have lost just one conference game, and that came on the road against Moline. QHS learned from that setback against the Maroons, and the next time the two Western Big 6 Conference tip-off on February 3 at Blue Devil Gym, the storyline could very well have a different ending. Only time will truly tell. Right now, head coach Andy Douglas has his young squad setting their sights on tourney action.

After the Blue Devils return from Christmas break on Monday (Dec. 26), the team will begin to prepare for their upcoming games at the Collinsville Prairie Farms Holiday Tournament in Collinsville, Illinois. QHS will play their opener on Wednesday, December 28 against Alton. That opening match-up, against the Redbirds, is set for 9:00 p.m. the blue Devils enjoy a proud and rich history playing at the Collinsville Tourney. Coach Douglas took timeout to offer a little insight on the tournament he once played in during his prep career with the Blue Devilsl.

