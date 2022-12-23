Wind Chill Warning Continues

QUINCY (WGEM) - We still have dangerously, cold wind chill values settled in across the region. A wind chill warning goes through part of the day on Saturday, before things finally start to let up. It will still be chilly on Saturday with the daytime high temperature at 16. But wind chill values will not be quite as cold. We do not expect them to reach advisory criteria. Which would be 20 degrees below zero. Sunday’s temperatures warm up to a whopping 20 degrees for a high temperature. We are tracking the potential for snow Sunday night through Monday. So it is possible to wake up the day after Christmas and see a nice fresh blanket of 1 to 3 inches of snow. We have a Weather Alert set up for Monday and that is for the potential for measurable snowfall. Beyond that, the temperatures really begin to rocket upward. Feels like temperatures will be about 90 degrees warmer this coming Thursday than they were this morning. This morning we had wind chill values down to 36 below zero, on Thursday we will have high temperatures near 58°.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.