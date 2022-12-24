Adams County Sheriff’s Office responds to animal welfare calls

QUINCY (WGEM) - With the freezing temperatures outside, you’ll want to make sure your pets are safe from the cold.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office said they have responded to many animal welfare calls.

Chief Deputy Patrick Frazier said some animals, like dogs, are left outside in the cold, which is dangerous to their health.

He said they need to have a shelter from the cold, as well as bedding and food.

“If we receive a complaint, we will go and check on the pet, make sure it’s got the proper bedding, food, and water,” he said. “They have got to have shelter in these temperatures.”

Frazier said if an animal is not being properly cared for, they will take them away from the owner.

If you see signs of animal abuse, call the Sheriff’s Office at (217) 277-2200.

