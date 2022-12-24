Cold Start for Christmas

Santa will be extra bundled up across the Tri-States as temps are set to drop once again overnight into the single digits. Combined with the breeze, wind chills will fall back below zero across the region heading into Christmas morning. Wind Chill advisories have been issued for Scott, Schuyler and McDonough counties until 10AM Sunday morning. Wind chills could fall as low as -15 to -20.

Christmas Day will start off on the sunny side, but clouds will build through the afternoon and evening hours as a clipper system approaches the Tri-States. This system will bring the potential for some accumulating snow Sunday night and into Monday. A quick coating to a couple of inches will be possible, especially along and East of the Mississippi River. Anyone travelling Sunday night or Monday should use extra caution. Snow will not be blowing around like on Thursday but given the recent cold it will have no problem accumulating on roads.

For those who want a break from the snow and cold, mother nature will be delivering a late Christmas present with temps set to surge well above average by mid to late week.

