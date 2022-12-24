Electrical fire breaks out at Shelbina home

SHELBINA, Mo. (WGEM) - The Shelbina Fire Protection District responded to a structure fire around 11:25 p.m. on Friday in the 300 block of South Reid Street.

When firefighters arrived they found a two and a half story home that had a moderate amount of smoke in the attic.

Firefighters said they found fire beneath the attic floor that extended into the wall.

Firefighters reported that the cause of the fire was faulty wiring.

They said there were no injuries, but the house did receive a moderate amount of damage to the second and third floors.

