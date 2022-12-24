Griggsville’s 100th Community Christmas Tree event makes a comeback

By Clare Edlund
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 6:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRIGGSVILLE, Ill. (WGEM) - A 100-year-old Pike County Christmas Eve tradition is making a comeback after it was sized down because of COVID-19 the last two years.

The Griggsville Community Christmas Tree event is returning to Nichols Gym at the Griggsville-Perry High School on Saturday night.

The tradition will be just like how it always was. Families can come enjoy a night of choir singing, the American Legion handing out fruit and visits from Santa Claus and Frosty the Snowman.

“They’re able to take a book and toy and get a little bit of candy and give Santa their gift list,” said organizer Becky Turnage.

Doors will open at 4:30 p.m. and the event will begin at 5 p.m.

