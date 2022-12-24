Local grocery stores struggle to restock for Christmas shopping after snowstorm

QUINCY (WGEM) - Christmas Eve is known to be one of the busiest grocery shopping days of the year. And by the looks of it on Saturday morning, Quincy was not immune to that.

Over at Hy-Vee on Broadway the store was packed wall-to-wall. Store director Tad Gallagher said with the snowstorm this week, they had a hard time restocking with truck delays and bringing the supply inside.

He said they gladly were able to have full shelves in enough time ahead of a predicted busy shopping day.

“Whenever you have a big snow scare and a big holiday like this all in the same week, it’s a pretty crazy time,” Gallagher said.

Gallagher said Hy-Vee will be closed on Christmas and will re-open on Monday at 6 a.m.

Here is a full list of shops and their Christmas hours.

